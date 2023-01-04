TEEN singing sensation, Sounds Like Lily has received rave reviews for her debut EP, Glad I Met Ya.
Described by leading online music magazine, Clash, as a “bright-eyed chanteuse” who is “very much on the up,” 18-year-old Lily Mackay has proved a smash hit in her home town of Totnes.
And now with the release of Sounds Like Lily’s “glossy new EP” this rising talent is set to “take off like a rocket” Clash enthused.
A collaboration with multi-instrumentalist Rowland O’Connor, the EP was recorded at the Sorting Room Studios, Dartington with producers Jimi Stewart and Tommy Williams - who has worked with the likes of Arlo Parks, Bonobo, Beka, Hearing Aid Beige.
The seven-track EP draws on a rich lineage of soul, with jazz, pop and hip-hop influences, to produce a lush contemporary sound akin to Yebba or D’Angelo.
Known for her incredible voice, Lily also shows off her skills as a songwriter on the release, writing all the lyrics and co-writing each track. She also co-produced the EP.
The EP comes out on the back of three singles ‘Penny’, ‘Daydreaming’ and ‘The Feeling,’ which made a splash on Spotify and some choice blogs.
Lily said: “Having worked together for the last four years, seeing our EP released is a huge thing for me. This project has opened up so many opportunities, the love and support we have received so far has been amazing.
“Even though it has been a bit stop-start the last couple of years, I’m glad it’s happened how it has - we are both really happy with our work.”
Rowland added: “I’m really proud of the songs Lily and I have made here, but beyond that I think they are also a wonderful display of the talent, professionalism and creativity of our small but magical local area at every stage of it’s development. I can’t wait for people to hear it in its entirety.”
Born in France, Lily moved back to the UK with her family at the age of 12. She joined pioneering Totnes youth music programme Jamming Station and hasn’t looked back.
Rowland, a facilitator at Jamming Station when Lily joined said Lily’s voice defies her age.
“Lily, for me, really stood out as being beyond her years in terms of professionalism and focus and clear communication about what she wanted. She has an artist’s mindset and that was apparent even at 14 years old.”
Lily said Jamming’s weekly sessions gave her something positive to focus on and a space where she could be herself.
“I will never forget being told: let the sound come out of your head and up into the sky. I remember this every time I sing. Now I can perform on stage, and go up and talk to people — things I never would have imagined I could do.
“And that’s down to Jamming Station — the mentors, the leaders, the musicians that are always willing to help without judging.
“Music for me is a way to forget everything and just be in the here and now. Everything else disappears from your mind. You’re focusing on one thing.”
Lily has been described as ‘exciting’ (Clout) and ‘impressive’ (WEAREYMX).
Clash hailed Totnes a “cute place” with “banging venues and up-for-it crowds,”
making it “the ideal launchpad for someone like Lily to take off like a rocket.”
Glad I Met Ya is available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.