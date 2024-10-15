The Friends of the Dart (FOD) charity has set a new crowdfunding target after successfully raising £30,000 to fund a year of water testing in the Devon river.
The grassroots group set the original target in August as part of its ‘Let’s Stop Sewage in the Dart’ campaign, aimed at allowing the charity to test the river’s water beyond the May-September bathing season, which is when the Environment Agency (EA) pauses water testing.
The campaign is also intended to hold South West Water to account and to pressure the firm into making infrastructure upgrades and eradicate spills.
Having comfortably exceeded the fundraising target, the charity said it was now doubling its goal to £60,000.
So far FOD has raised more than £45,000, which the group said was thanks to the help of local businesses and sponsored events.
The charity revealed that the Rockfish restaurant chain gave a £5,000 donation, while the Devon Environment Foundation made a £15,000 contribution.
As a result, FOD has broadened its ambitions and is calling for an update to the bathing water designation mechanisms used by DEFRA (the Department for the Environment).
In a statement, FOD said: “Many assume a site designated by DEFRA is safe for swimming, although bathing water designation does not guarantee this.
“FOD now labels sites as either DEFRA Designated or Community Designated, hoping DEFRA will improve its designation mechanism. A more accurate system would allow FOD to more effectively advocate for remedial actions at persistently polluted sites, such as Steamer Quay in Totnes.”