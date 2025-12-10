Part of the West Hoe Pier collapsed as Storm Bram brought huge waves to batter Plymouth’s waterfront.
The arm of the eastern pier had been undergoing strengthening work – including infilling its interior which had been filled with smaller stone – that had been dragged out by the tide over time.
Unfortunately, ferocious weather and sea conditions caused the outer wall to cave in, with the damage becoming clear as the tide began to ebb.
The Grade II listed West Hoe basin and landing jetties have been subject to severe storm damage over the years and have been strengthened and repaired many times.
The current repairs were being carried out as a result of earlier storm damage which had destabilised the seawalls.
