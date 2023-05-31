Natalie urged swimmers to follow these precautions: Be aware of your own swimming abilities – “unlike a pool, open water is not labelled as a ‘shallow end’, making it difficult to know how deep water is. Always check the depth of the water, even if you visit the same spot regularly. With no awareness of how deep the water is, you really should not be diving into it. Be especially aware of waterfalls as the undercurrents directly below a large waterfall or weir could hold you under and you may not be able to surface.”