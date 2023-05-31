Outdoor adventure company Blacks conducted the poll after their research showed a 427 per cent increase in online searches for wild swimming spots.
River Dart came in just behind Blue Lagoon in Snowdonia, Gaddings Dam in West Yorkshire and Kailpot Crag in the Lake District.
Pollsters said about the River Dart: “Determined to get in the lengths and push on to hit your goal distance for today’s swim? You need to head down to the River Dart in Devon! Enjoy a few lengths along the river and watch out for the steam train in the heart of the Devonshire countryside.”
Although wild swimming is becoming increasingly popular outdoor experts urge people to take caution in open water this summer.
Natalie Byrne, of Blacks, said: “While it may be tempting to jump into a body of water in warmer temperatures, it’s important people understand their swimming abilities. Wild swimming can be, and is, very dangerous if you haven’t trained properly. Always pay attention to ‘no swimming’ signs and, even if you have been swimming in the same spot for years, always be cautious, as open bodies of water can change significantly- even in a short period of time.”
Natalie urged swimmers to follow these precautions: Be aware of your own swimming abilities – “unlike a pool, open water is not labelled as a ‘shallow end’, making it difficult to know how deep water is. Always check the depth of the water, even if you visit the same spot regularly. With no awareness of how deep the water is, you really should not be diving into it. Be especially aware of waterfalls as the undercurrents directly below a large waterfall or weir could hold you under and you may not be able to surface.”
She also urged swimmers to wear goggles where possible; keep their head above the water, to protect against snails, rats and algae which can breed and release parasites into open water; take precautions if swimming alone, including life jackets or trail a float behind you; dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature; do not kick or thrash if you encounter weeds or underwater obstructions which can pull you under – instead slowly swim or float away from the objects; and don’t run near lakes or rivers where there could be slippery rocks.