On 1 May 2025, the South Hams Gazette published the article “Paddle at your Peril: The Dart’s got Typhoid.” To the best of our knowledge, the information contained in the article was factually accurate and supported by evidence.
Joe Bulmer, Devon Editor for Tindle Newspaper says: “Following publication, Friends of the River Dart requested the article be removed to allow for further review of their data, which we respected and agreed to.
“It has since become clear that, although the findings reported were accurate, the data had been shared with us before Friends of the River Dart had completed their full analysis and contextual review. We acknowledge that the context surrounding the release of this information is important and could have benefitted from further discussion before publication.
“While we strive to report accurately and responsibly, we acknowledge that, on this occasion, the wider context surrounding the data may have been underrepresented. We apologise for any concern this may have caused and reaffirm our respect for the important environmental work carried out by Friends of the River Dart”.
The South Hams Gazette gathered a response from Friends of the River Dart to best correct any confusion.
“Recent news reports about the detection of Salmonella Typhi in the River Dart have, understandably, caused concern. We’d like to offer some clarity and context to support an informed understanding of what’s actually been found—and what it does and does not mean.
The release of this data by a partner organisation—without adequate scientific framing—was premature. Friends of the Dart remains committed to careful science, transparent communication, and the wellbeing of both the river and the wider community. We will continue working with specialists to review the findings thoroughly and share meaningful updates as they emerge.
The information cited in the media comes from a scientific study on antimicrobial resistance in river ecosystems, undertaken by Friends of the Dart as part of a University of York study. The testing method used—quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)—is extremely sensitive and detects tiny traces of bacterial DNA. However, it’s crucial to note: qPCR cannot tell us whether the bacteria are alive or infectious. It often picks up fragments of dead or inactive organisms and does not indicate any current risk of infection.
As part of this work, our volunteers collected samples over a week, starting 28 June 2024, across four designated Bathing Water sites: Steamer Quay, Stoke Gabriel, Dittisham, and Warfleet Creek. These samples were then analysed for a wide range of pollutants and environmental indicators.
We found of the 104 substances tested, 54 were detected. While all were at levels too low to pose anyimmediate threat to human health, some may be harmful to wildlife over time, particularly with repeated exposure.
Friends of the Dart exists to advocate for our river. We are a not for profit community group who work to minimise pollution, empower communities and increase biodiversity. Friends of the Dart work to support best practice leadership for all rivers.”
To confirm, Salmonella typhi was found in the River Dart - but the data is unable to verify whether the bacteria found was infectious or not.