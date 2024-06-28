It’s been a busy few weeks of training for the RNLI Lifeguards in the South Hams.
Peak season inductions are in full swing ahead of the start of peak season on Saturday July 6.
New and returning lifeguards are being put through their paces with fitness tests, core skills, casualty care.
Lifeguards have also been completely ongoing in season training, in all competencies.
This includes rescues and emergency procedures using the Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB), Rescue Tube, Four Wheel Drive (4WD) and All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Rescue Board.
This training is vital to make sure all our our team remain operationally ready.
Ahead of the busy season they have also carried out some recent joint exercises with colleagues from His Majesty’s Coastguard.
A spokesperson said: “Training together allows us to understand how we can work more efficiently together, and understand what skills we can share and provided to an incident. “A massive thanks to our local Coastguard Area Commander HM Coastguard - South Devon & SE Cornwall - Area 10 for coming down and sharing his knowledge. “
“Also a massive well done to Ivan and Will, who were both verified for 4WD and ATV.
“Before using any of our equipment lifeguards are provided thorough training by the trainer assessors.
Ivan was verified as a 4WD & ATV assessor and Will was signed off as his candidate after recently passing his driving test
Lifeguards currently patrol three local beaches between 10am and 6pm.
They are: Bantham, Sedgewell Cove, and Challaborough.
In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.