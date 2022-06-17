RNLI Salcombe looking for more fundraisers

Covid has interrupted fundraising activity for almost two years and has had a significant impact on local fundraising teams. Many supporters and volunteers have been dormant for an extended period, and Salcombe RNLI feel there is a real need to reconnect people to the lifeboat cause.

Under new leadership of Jon Morgan, the Salcombe Fundraising Crew are working hard to increase their fundraising activity in Salcombe and surrounding areas. They can only do that with your help and support. They need volunteers to help them raise vital funds to power their lifesaving service. The Salcombe Fundraising Crew are revitalising their local fundraising activities for 2022 and beyond, working as “One Crew” and moving forward together.

They are hosting a supporter/volunteer get together at the Salcombe Yacht Club this Tuesday 21 June at 6pm and would love you to join them to hear more about their fundraising plans and future aspirations for the Salcombe Fundraising Crew.