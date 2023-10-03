With five children judging the jivers, it was a hard-fought dance-off. Every dad laying down moves, many never seen before (and hopefully never again) but ultimately there could only be one winner. Soon enough only three dads remained and while everyone’s foot was loose, only one foot was the loosest. The children, voted Robin Woods of Paignton the new World Dad Dancing Champion 2023. Father of three girls, Robin, was over the moon: ‘I came to DadFest for the second time this year, expecting a quiet weekend with the children. I had seen the dad dancing last year and thought it was not for me. This year however with a little more Dutch courage I entered. After a few minutes of dancing, I had manage to avoid the ruthless judges and I could not believe I was one of the last three. The rest was a blur of The Killers and Baby Shark, both deadly for a 54 year old asthmatic! Little did I know that I would come home a World Champion with a golden action man trophy, a championship belt and a hernia!’’