Dartmouth Youth Group had an exciting evening rollerblading on Friday November 10, with over 100 young people attending the event.
The youth club is an initiative that aims to give young people of Dartmouth fun and enriching experiences, free of charge.
Jonathan Hawkins, who volunteers at the youth group, said: “The Dartmouth Youth is still less than two years old and we have a wonderful dedicated group of volunteers that provide Dartmouth and it’s surrounding parishes of Stoke Fleming, Stete, Blackawton, Kingswear, Dittisham and Cornworthy with an exciting programme of events usually twice a week at Ivy Lane and the Leisure Centre.
“At the Leisure Centre there are activities in the indoor pool with swimming and inflatables and a monthly roller blading night that regularly attracts 100 young people. (At) Ivy Lane there is a weekly Tuesday night with fun and games, pool tables, art etc.
“We are also planning our second Theatre trip to Plymouth Theatre Royal to see the Panto in January.”
The youth group was established after the pandemic, when Liz Moseley, Chair of Dart youth Club, pointed out that there was a lack of activities for young people in Dartmouth.
Since the clubs creation, they have grown from having a few attendees at events to having over 100 children attending their monthly roller discos.
The club offers a variety of activies and experiences to the youth of Dartmouth, from paddleboarding, kayaking and sailing days to trips to see Shrek the musical. Local businesses have rallied round the initiative, with businesses such as The Wheelhouse, Dartmouth Arms, Morellos, Paddle Shack, Rockfish, Chadwick financial advisors, and Dartmouth Yacht Club supporting the club by giving young people exciting experiences and supplying them with meals.
They have received financial support from Dartmouth Rotary donations and Dartmouth Town Council, and Dartmouth Caring has assisted in the acquisition of DBS checks.
Volunteers at the club give up all their time up for free to deliver the activities. Everything they do is free to their young people, so they rely on the support of the community to keep going.