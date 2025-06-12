A superyacht has been moored in the Dart between Dartmouth and Kingswear.
Moonstone is 79.2 metres long and was built in 2016 when she was named Albatros.
She has recently undergone a major re-fit at Damen Yachting’s facility at Vlissingen which included a seven metre extension, a repainted hull, enhanced guest spaces and entertainment areas.
On the Sun Deck, a stylish new bar creates a lively focal point, while the Bridge Deck now features a winter garden - a versatile space for dining, entertaining, and relaxing.
Moonstone features a hybrid propulsion system, beach club, wellness centre, expanded outdoor spaces, and a large winter garden.
The top speed is 15.5 knots and can accommodate up to 12 guests and 14 crew members.
She has a range of 4,500 nautical miles at cruising speed.
Moonstone is currently up for sale on YachtBuyer for $69,900,000.
