The Flavel Centre in Dartmouth has a new Head of Programming and Operations.
Michael Sells has managed a number of national arts charities, one of which was a music charity in Brighton called Audio Active which is funded by the Arts Council.
He explains his philosophy: “I want art to be useful and meaningful in people’s lives and inspire creativity.
“I came down to Devon in 2022 to take up a post at Dartington Hall.
“Post pandemic they were looking to kick start their arts provision again so I managed the studio complex and programming in the Great Hall delivering theatre, music, poetry and dance.”
When it came to looking for a new challenge Michael was drawn to the area: “Dartmouth is such a beautiful spot and immediately I was blown away by the location, I really love Devon and was not looking to leave and I was really struck by the Flavel which is a beating heart of the community.
“It attracts world-class entertainment, you can go to the cinema here, have a lovely meal in the cafe and there are lots of lovely things about this resource.
Michael described the job itself: “It has two main strands- the operational side is looking after the staff, the building, our amazing volunteers who we couldn’t survive without.
“Making sure it’s a wonderful and safe place where you can experience art, the compliance, looking after the place and making sure it’s safe.
“There will be some fundraising and also looking at programming.
“My passion is theatre and family programming so I’m really hoping I can bring my expertise.
“We have almost like associate-curators in the community who know their jazz, their classical and I’m looking forward to working with them and other experts.
“We’ve got our book festival in September and some great talks.
Michael is determined that the Flavel should reach people of all ages:
“My background has been in engaging young people in their own creativity, my work with families and getting young people excited about coming to the theatre at a young age.
“I remember going to see Cats aged six or seven and that really blew my mind and gave me a life-long love for the theatre.
The aim too is to reach the disadvantaged to make sure they also benefit to make sure that everyone is welcomed.
Chair of the Flavel Ian Downing said: “Michael brings a huge commitment to the delivery of entertainment for every part of the community.
“Michael is going to come up with plans to help us to achieve our aim which is to make sure the Flavel survives forever.
“Of course it it is important that we retain the audience that enjoy what we have at the moment and that we retain the quality productions that are on direct feed from The National Theatre, The Royal Opera House, the ballet and the fun musical events we do as well as the classical events.
“We’re going to retain the core of what we do but reach out to the broader community as well.
