Cllr Andrea Cates has just been appointed as the new Mayor of Dartmouth.
She described her background which was in education: "I was a secondary school teacher for a very long time, both as a head of department and as a pastoral head.
"I had about 20 years as a pastoral head and my husband and I retired down here nine years ago.
She continued: "We were living in Hampshire. The last school that I was a full-time member of staff at was called Hampshire Collegiate School.
It's now reverted to its original title which is Embley, which is on the edge of the New Forest."
After a while Cllr Cates wanted to get more deeply involved in the local community as she outlined:
"I've been a councillor for four years.
"I have enjoyed getting to understand the role of being a councillor because one of the things that I heard around the town, that I probably said myself was why don't the council sort this?
"Why don't the council sort that?
"And I thought if you're going to say those things then you need, if you like, to put your money where your mouth is and go and do something about it, so that was what motivated me to stand.
"One I thing in common with a lot of us when you first join, it's the fact you become frustrated with the speed at which decisions are made.
"And whilst I completely understood the concept of democracy, seeing democracy in action is quite interesting and it's something that councillors have to get to grips with.
"The democratic process doesn't mean getting your own way and people struggle with that.”
It' is likely that both Devon County and South Hams District Councils will be abolished and Dartmouth will fall within an expanded Torbay unitary authority which Andrea explains is a very live topic:
"It's on everybody's lips at the moment.
"We have been to a number of meetings, both in person and online, we have to be ultra prepared for it.
"We need to know what the implications are of all the scenarios that are on the table and be prepared for whichever comes our way."
How does Cllr Cates see her role?: I'm told by our Town Sergeant, that when that pendant is around your neck, you are the first person of the town.
"That threw me a bit, I have to say.
"I see my role as a facilitator.
"To make sure that I am prepared for meetings, to make sure that things that come out of those meetings are followed up.
"I depend hugely on the staff here because they're the people with the knowledge, expertise, training and experience and they are the ones that advise me.
"Of course you do have a civic role as well, you have to be seen to be out and about at whatever the events are.
So far I have been to the service after the Mayor making of Plymouth and the Mayor-making at Totnes.
