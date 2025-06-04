A pair of Dartmouth travel agents braced the cold recently with a sponsored swim and ice bath challenge to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.
Kathleen Kennedy-Parkes and Layla Shoveler of Hays Travel took part in the challenge at Hangloose Adventure centre in Bluewater.
The pair raised £450 for the British Heart Foundation with the sponsored event and a cake sale in their store.
Branch manager, Kathleen Kennedy-Parkes, said: “I organised the sponsored swim to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of my dad who passed away after a heart attack. I’m really proud that we managed to raise £450.”
The British Heart Foundation is the biggest independent funder of research into cardiovascular disease in the UK.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.