A writer and YouTube producer with 25 million page views had got in touch with us to help track down a lady from Dartmouth.
Phil Shankland is from the Derbyshire Dales and met a lady called Claire who is originally from Hull and moved to Dartmouth early in May.
The two met outside the Yacht Club in the sunshine on Dart Music Festival Saturday and chatted a while but unfortunately did not exchange contact details.
Phil says: “It was instant mutual ‘knowing’
“If I find her I have every reason to move from the Derbyshire Dales to Dartmouth. “
If you are the lady in question or can help to put the couple in touch you can e-mail: [email protected]
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.