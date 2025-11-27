Rowan Sutton, 30, of Kingsbridge, appeared before Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 November, charged with five sexual offences.
Mr Sutton, who appeared via video link from HMP Exeter, entered not-guilty pleas to all counts.
The charges relate to alleged incidents between 13 March and 1 April 2025.
Prosecutors allege that on 13 March, in Kingsbridge, Mr Sutton took a category C indecent image of a child, made three further category C indecent images of a child, and recorded a person without their knowledge for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.
He is also accused of two further offences said to have occurred on 1 April, including intentionally sexually touching a woman and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child for the purpose of sexual gratification.
No application for bail was made. Magistrates remanded Mr Sutton into custody.
He is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 6 January 2026.
