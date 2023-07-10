Rowcroft Hospice is opening the grounds of its estate, Ella’s Gardens, to the public as part of the charity’s Open Gardens Programme 2023.
The hospice are hosting tours, which will be available from 2.30pm on Sunday July 16 and Sunday September 24, where visitors will have the chance to “explore the 22 acres of impressive grounds, discover the flora of the many varied garden spaces from formal borders to wildflower meadows, and learn about the fascinating history of the hospice and the estate.”
The hospice request that people donate to the tour upon entry, hoping to raise money to continue to caring for local patients living with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones.
Volunteer gardener Di Feasby and Rowcroft Maintenance Technician Graham Hill are volunteering to guide visitors around the grounds.
“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our inspiring Ella’s Gardens,” said Di, whose late husband Steve was cared for by the hospice. “The tour offers a fun and light-hearted afternoon out, taking in our Mediterranean gardens and topiary, the walled garden, glorious ancient woodland, 24 beehives, and the symphony of colour of our wildflower meadow.... You’ll have the chance to meet Patrick the Pony, and to listen to the birds singing and the woodpeckers tapping. If you’re lucky you may even spot a pair of buzzards and their young.”
The event is taking place at the hospice site in Avenue Road, Torquay. Tours run to 5pm and includes refreshments and cakes. Booking is not required and visitors can meet on the Rainbow House steps.