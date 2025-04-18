Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard and Commodore Suzi Nielsen, the Royal Navy’s Deputy Director People Delivery, were guests of honour, joining friends and family members at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth for the first passing-out parade of 2025.
They were treated to the finest of naval traditions, pomp and ceremony to mark the formal commissioning of 148 men and women as Officers in the Royal Navy
Some 122 of those on parade were completing their transition from the civilian world to junior naval leaders, having completed 29 weeks of arduous training in the classroom, on Dartmoor, the River Dart and at sea on board an operational warship.
Also on parade were 19 Senior Upper Yardmen, selected from the ranks for the Officer Corps, and seven warrant officers, commissioning to lieutenant.