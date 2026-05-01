The Royal Navy is introducing a new approach to Initial Naval Training to ensure all new entrants develop the skills, values and resilience needed for service in a warfighting focused fleet.
The updated system will see all Officers and Ratings complete a 10‑week Initial Naval Training course at HMS Raleigh before Officers move on to a redesigned 14‑week commissioning course at the Royal Navy’s leadership training centre - Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth.
The new Initial Naval Training course replaces the previous separate pathways for Officers and Ratings, creating a consistent starting point for everyone joining the Royal Navy which removes duplication across the training pipeline.
This modernised approach reflects how the Royal Navy operates today, with Officers and Ratings working together from the outset on operations worldwide.
Following completion of the foundation course, Officer Cadets will progress to an updated Officers’ Commissioning Course, maintaining the immovable high professional standards expected of Royal Navy Officers while improving coherence and efficiency across training.
Co‑locating the foundation phase at HMS Raleigh enables more effective use of training facilities and specialist equipment.
It also provides a more flexible modular structure that can support future entry routes and adapt to changing operational requirements.
These changes sit alongside wider work already underway to strengthen officer training at Britannia Royal Naval College.
Director of People and Training, Rear Admiral Andrew Rose, said: “The Royal Navy has always adapted to maintain advantage over emerging threats.
“This modernised system strengthens our ability to generate capable, confident and mission‑ready leaders.
It is the right change, at the right time, to ensure we remain ready to fight and win.”
Addressing what this means for the future of Britannia Royal Naval College, Rear Admiral Rose added: “While the initial training will see all personnel start at HMS Raleigh, Britannia Royal Naval College remains an integral part of Officer training and will continue to be our leadership training centre for the Royal Navy.
“Everyone completing all of our courses must meet the immovable high standard which the Royal Navy demands.”
Captain Andrew Bray, Captain of Britannia Royal Naval College, said: “My role is to ensure the Royal Navy continues to generate capable, confident and mission-ready leaders which the introduction of the Initial Naval Training represents a move towards that.
This new system strengthens operational effectiveness and provides a sustainable model that supports the long‑term needs of the fleet.
“This redesigned pathway supports the First Sea Lord’s Warfighting Ready plan by ensuring new Officers are better prepared for leadership in a fast‑moving and contested environment.
“I recognise that change can be unsettling, both for our people and for our partners but this approach has been carefully designed, informed by evidence and shaped by those who deliver training every day.
“There will be no redundancies, and we will support every individual affected by realignment.
This is about investing in our people, improving our resilience and ensuring our training pipeline is ready for the challenges of the future.”
The first officer cohort will begin the new initial training phase on Monday, June 1.
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