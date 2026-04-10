Naval helicopters and ships HMS Somerset, HMS St Albans, HMS Mersey and RFA Tideforce were dispatched to shadow four Russian Navy vessels, including a surfaced submarine, in the English Channel and North Sea.
Portsmouth-based HMS Mersey were activated three times between March 29 and April 7, working with a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron and tanker Tideforce, to report on the movements of Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich, Ropucha-class landing ship Aleksandr Shabalin and Kilo-class submarine Krasnodar.
Separately, Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset intercepted Russian Udaloy-class destroyer Severomorsk and accompanying oiler Kama, near the coast of Brittany, France, and kept close watch using her powerful array of radars and sensors through the Channel and into the North Sea.
Executive Officer of HMS Mersey, Lieutenant George Hage, said “Mersey routinely acts as one of the high readiness units to protect UK waters, alongside her sister ships HMS Tyne and Severn.
“Our ability to provide a presence to monitor the Russian activity in UK water is no small feat especially with such an increase in activity over the last few months.”
HMS Mersey was first activated to track the Aleksandr Shabalin on the morning of March 29, near the island of Ushant off the northwest coast of France, reporting on their movements with a Wildcat helicopter as the Russians sailed east through the Channel and into North Sea until March 31.
As the Admiral Grigorovich sailed towards the Strait of Dover, Mersey was ready to intercept – monitoring from April 2 as the frigate sailed west, battling high winds and sea from Storm Dave, to meet Kilo-class submarine Krasnodar and accompanying tug Altay near Ushant.
Mersey and RFA Tideforce then worked together with Belgian, French and Dutch aircraft and ships, to monitor the Russian trio as they headed eastbound through the Channel.
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