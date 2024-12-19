Hundreds of people gathered at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth on Thursday (December 19) to watch the latest group of cadets become the Navy’s newest officers.
In what was the last passing out parade of the year, guest of honour Admiral Sir Tony Radakin told the 189 cadets present that they were now “ready to lead our Navy into the future, ready to serve your country come what may”.
He said: “Your families and friends should be proud, and they can be prouder still, because this is just the start of your journey. You will shortly join his Majesty's ships, submarines and squadrons on operations around the world.
“There at the sharp end, you will develop the experience and judgment that will serve you time and again in the Royal Navy and in life.”
The ceremony, which marked the completion of a gruelling 29-week course for the newly-commissioned servicemen and women, also included cadets from Oman, Ukraine, Bahrain, Indonesia, Kenya, Lithuania, Qatar and Thailand.