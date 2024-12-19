Hundreds of people gathered at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth on Thursday (December 19) to watch the latest group of cadets become the Navy’s newest officers.

As always, the ceremony was held on the parade ground outside the magnificent college building, which first opened its doors to cadets in 1905 ( Richard Torné )

In what was the last passing out parade of the year, guest of honour Admiral Sir Tony Radakin told the 189 cadets present that they were now “ready to lead our Navy into the future, ready to serve your country come what may”.

One of the 189 cadets who are now officers of the Royal Navy ( RT )

The cadets took part in a 29-week course to become Royal Navy officers ( RT )

Cadets from eight other countries also took part in the parade ( RT )

Admiral Sir Tony Radikin told cadets the skills they had learnt would serve them in the Royal Navy and in life ( RT )

Some of the cadets on parade, shortly before they officially became the Navy's newest officers ( RT )

On parade ( RT )

The passing out parade on Thursday was the third and last one this year at the BRNC ( RT )

All smiles at the end ( RT )

He said: “Your families and friends should be proud, and they can be prouder still, because this is just the start of your journey. You will shortly join his Majesty's ships, submarines and squadrons on operations around the world.

“There at the sharp end, you will develop the experience and judgment that will serve you time and again in the Royal Navy and in life.”