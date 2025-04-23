Dartmouth United Charities is inviting applications for two brand new eco-almshouses in Dartmouth. The development, located on Davis Road close to schools, supermarkets and the leisure centre, will provide homes at social rent for local families with dependent children enabling them to save for their future housing needs.
Chair of Trustees, Jill Cawley explains: "I am delighted to invite applications for these new almshouses which are due for completion by July.
“They are being built to very high standards of comfort and economy, typical of the new generation of almshouses. The semi-detached homes incorporate the highest levels of insulation and solar energy to reduce the impact on the environment and help keep heating costs down. They will be a great addition to the Charity's stock of homes for the benefit local people."
George Hardy, Lead Trustee on the development stated, “I am pleased with the spacious design and the high quality build of these houses which will provide vital affordable housing for local families with the benefit of low running costs and a great level of comfort”.
The land was provided at low cost by South Hams District Council and the funding for the build has come through the annual appropriations from the Dartmouth Trust.
Randall Simmonds are the Employer's Agent and Coyde Construction the contractor.
The homes are prioritised for residents who have lived in the Parish of Dartmouth for at least the last two years or who have strong connections through family, work and schools and who would otherwise live in the town if it wasn’t for the high cost of housing.
Dartmouth United Charities is a small but growing almshouse and grant giving charity, supporting residents and organisations in Dartmouth, Devon.
Their 28 almshouses provide low cost homes for local people in financial need.
Application details can be found at www.dartmouthunitedcharities.org.uk