THE RSPCA has already received as many as 924 reports of animal cruelty in Devon so far this year.
It mirrors a rise across England and Wales with 44,879 reports up to the end of June, two per cent higher than the 43,983 calls received during the same timeframe last year.
But “the worst could be yet to come”, the charity has warned, as last year it received a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during the summer.
Last summer, reports of intentional harm towards animals rose by 11 per cent compared with the previous year, and animal beating reports also rose sharply by 17 per cent.
Karen Colman of the RSPCA welfare oversight team said: “Rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them and acting to prevent animal abuse is a job no other charity does.
“We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”