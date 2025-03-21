Rude Health Foods Ltd has issued a recall notice for its Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola due to a possible insect infestation.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced the recall under reference FSA-PRIN-13-2025, warning consumers not to eat the product as it may contain insects, making it unsafe to consume.
Customers who have purchased the affected granola, with a best before end date of 24/10/25, are advised to return it to the store for a full refund.
The company has apologised for the issue and is investigating the contamination.
Consumers with concerns about the recall can contact Rude Health Foods Ltd for further information:
Address: 212 New King's Road, London, SW6 4NZ, United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0)20 7731 3740