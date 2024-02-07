Six rugby stars, including England internationals Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Marcus Smith, Henry Slade, Ellis Genge and Scotland international player Jonny Gray, are championing Rowcroft Hospice’s fundraising event “The Big Tackle”, encouraging the people of the South Hams to join the eight-mile walking challenge to score big in support of vital hospice care.
The six rugby legends appear in videos on Rowcroft’s social media channels asking people to get a team together and take part in the charity’s event on Saturday March 9.
The Big Tackle (formerly known as “The Male Trail”) kicks off at Torquay Rugby Club from 10.30am, with participants welcomed back to the club afterwards for a free pint, pasty and the screening of the Six Nations rugby match between England and Ireland. You can book your place at The Big Tackle by signing up at thebigtackle.org.uk before March 4.
“Make sure you grab your team and sign up for The Big Tackle today,” said former England Captain Owen Farrell who plays as a fly-half for premier rugby club Saracens.
“I’m thrilled to support Rowcroft Hospice,” said Maro Itoje who has been a mainstay in the England squad over the past few years, and who captained England’s U20 team to victory at the Junior World Championship final in 2014. “Wishing you guys the best of luck!
“Sign up now and get behind them. Come on!” said England’s international Ellis Genge who plays for premier rugby club Bristol Bears and is one of the most dynamic props in England.
“Take part in The Big Tackle walk and get your pint, pasty, and a fix of international rugby,” exclaimed Jonny Gray, Scotland international and Exeter Chiefs player.
“It’s a chance to come together to talk about men’s grief, to get comfortable talking about uncomfortable things, with all the proceeds going to Rowcroft Hospice.”
Plymouth-born local star Henry Slade, who plays for England International and Exeter Chiefs, said: “I’m thrilled to throw my support behind Rowcroft Hospice and The Big Tackle 2024.”
To sign up and get more information on this event to raise vital funds for Rowcroft Hospice visit: www.thebigtackle.org.uk.