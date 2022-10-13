Malcolm Curley, a retiree in his 80s, has been exhibiting his larger than life animal sculptures all around Totnes as part of an ‘Art in the Community Project’. More than 200 of his safari sculptures can be found in Totnes and the surrounding villages, with sculptures on display in the police station, ambulance station, library and the museum garden. Malcolm sculpts a variety of animals – from bears to bees to wild cats. “You name it, I make it!” he says.