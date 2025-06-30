The Totnes group of The Ramblers was founded in March 1985 and this year marks their 40th Anniversary.
To celebrate this milestone two walks were organised and 70 current and past walkers met at the Castle Café in Berry Pomeroy for an excellent afternoon tea.
Current Chairman Trevor Walker said a few words and everyone was entertained by Jim Jones’ recollections of rambling in the 1980s and 1990s.
Many thanks must go to much-loved social secretary Val Coish, who this year steps down from the role she’s held for almost 20 years, for organising the day and for making the spectacular cake.
Totnes Ramblers are keen to welcome new members, we are a friendly group who offer three walks every week.
They are a small, friendly and active group.
All their walks take advantage of our fabulous position in the South Hams, with easy access to the magnificent local countryside, river valleys, South West Coast Path and Dartmoor.
The extensive walks programme is designed to provide a choice between short (4-6 miles), medium (6-8 miles) and long (8-10+ miles) walks.
They offer a short walk every Wednesday, a medium walk every Sunday, a long walk every Wednesday and an additional long walk on the first Sunday of the month – providing over 13 walks a month to choose from.
They send members a comprehensive newsletter covering past, present and future activities two or three times a year and complement this with regular updates by email. There is a popular and wide-ranging social programme, organised by and for members, including holidays, short breaks, day trips and group meals.
If you are looking to try a new walking route, there are over 3000 independent routes on the Ramblers website or app.
