Local businesses came together this week at the Summer Tourism Business Forum, hosted at the Dart Marina Hotel.
Organised by Laura Campbell MTMI, a long-standing advocate for tourism and business support in Dartmouth and across the South Hams, the event brought together industry professionals, local businesses, and thought leaders to share insights and explore collaboration.
Laura sits on the Tourism Management Institute’s National Council and works to signpost tools and resources for local businesses and organisations.
Laura, who has called Dartmouth home for over ten years, shared her enthusiasm for connecting people and creating opportunities within the tourism sector:
“Dartmouth was our entry point to the UK from Canada, and it's where we fell in love with the South Hams. I've been lucky to work with businesses from Southampton to Plymouth and especially across our stunning part of the coastline.”
The day covered a range of topics vital to local business resilience and growth:
Laura opened with VisitEngland trends and tourism updates, Explore Dartmouth’s successful new App launch with Danni Pinnington
Empowering leadership with Adrian Brown, The South West Data Hub insights from Alex Spalding, a call to support South Devon’s National Landscapes with Alice Lewthwaite, river Dart stewardship with Friends of the Dart with Eliza Boyacigillier, the power of connections from Johan Harvey,
The Samphire Club, Google and SEO myth-busting with Dan Smale, Client Factory, smarter bookings with Tony Wilson, Anytime Booking
Finally there was a closing focus by Laura on Regenerative Tourism.
The event was a vibrant reminder of the strength in collaboration and the wealth of support available to local businesses—from tool kits to tech, leadership to landscape.
Laura said: “Tourism is constantly evolving, but the passion of the people remains.
“Bringing those people together in our community, in this beautiful place, is what drives us forward.”
