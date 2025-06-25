Pupils at Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, have taken an active role in shaping the future of their town, following a recent invitation to speak at a Dartmouth Town Council meeting.
This exciting opportunity came as a result of Councillor Dawn Shepherd’s visit to the school earlier this term, where she met with pupil representatives to hear their views.
During the meeting, Year 9 pupils shared powerful, well-prepared speeches outlining what young people in Dartmouth feel would improve life for them in the community. Topics ranged from access to youth activities and safe spaces, to environmental improvements and transport concerns.
The students, supported in their preparation by Assistant Principal Nicola Perrott, gathered feedback from across the school community to ensure their speeches reflected the voices of their peers. Their mature and thoughtful contributions were praised by councillors and local community representatives alike.
The school plans to continue building on this relationship with the Town Council, ensuring young voices remain a key part of community decision-making and are looking to establish a formal youth council going forward.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils for speaking so confidently and passionately about the issues that matter to them. Engaging with the Town Council in this way is a brilliant example of youth leadership and civic responsibility in action.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said: “This kind of experience is invaluable for our young people. It empowers them to become active citizens who understand that their voice matters. Dartmouth Academy is doing excellent work to connect students to their wider community and prepare them for the future.”
Education South West, a trust for 13 establishments in Devon, is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
