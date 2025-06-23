South Devon National Landscape is encouraging community groups, schools and local organisations with a brilliant idea to improve the local environment.

The National Lottery Awards for All England – Environment fund is now open – offering grants from £300 to £20,000 to support projects that: Help nature thrive, tackle climate change and bring people together through environmental action.

Whether you're planting trees, restoring green spaces, or launching eco-education projects – this is your chance to make a real difference in the South Hams.

You can apply until December 17.

You can also contact South Devon National Landscape at: https://www.southdevon-nl.org.uk/