South Devon National Landscape is encouraging community groups, schools and local organisations with a brilliant idea to improve the local environment.
The National Lottery Awards for All England – Environment fund is now open – offering grants from £300 to £20,000 to support projects that: Help nature thrive, tackle climate change and bring people together through environmental action.
Whether you're planting trees, restoring green spaces, or launching eco-education projects – this is your chance to make a real difference in the South Hams.
You can apply until December 17.
