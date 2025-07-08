Woodcot’s future has prompted widespread interest not only due to its community role but also its rich history. Built in 1797 by London merchant James Yates and originally named Woodville, the house has been home to a number of notable residents. Between 1862 and 1890, it was occupied by Major-General William Ilbert Birdwood of the Royal Engineers, and from 1890 to 1894 by the historian and essayist J.A. Froude, who died at the house and is buried in Shadycombe Cemetery.