South Devon Players come to Stokenham with ‘Romeo & Juliet’ The Brixham-based theatre company ‘South Devon Players’ are coming to Stokenham Village Hall on Saturday, July 5 with their Summer touring production of Shakespeare's ‘Romeo & Juliet’ In this well loved tragedy, the pair of ‘Star Crossed Lovers’ from two rival families- The Montagues and The Capulets- fall in love and secretly marry despite their feuding families bitter enmity.
Terrible misfortune strikes when Romeo is banished for killing one of his rivals, and Juliet is matched by her overbearing father with a new suitor whom she refuses to love. The well-meaning Holy Friar Lawrence acts as a go-between for the fated lovers, with both mystic physic and apothecary potions being sought by each party as they desperately try to remain together, with tragic consequences we all know!
Audience feedback for this diverse touring company’s production has been very positive, and with further showings in Exeter, Plymouth, Budleigh Salterton and even a jaunt to Birmingham, they are looking forward very much to presenting their rendition of this classic story, which originally premiered in 1597!
The play, in modern costume but with traditional language, is recommended for ages 12 and over, due to the graphic nature of the tale. Tickets can be bought from: www.southdevonplayers.com or at the door on show day from 6.30 pm.
