Salcombe Crabfest returns this Sunday May 5.
Cancer Pagurus (brown crab) caught by the Salcombe fleet off the South Devon coast is widely regarded as the best in the world.
Crabfest was born to celebrate this crustacean.
It’s not just an excellent opportunity for seafood lovers to get together and crack open some fine tasting crabs, Crabfest has become a vibrant showcase for the local fishing, food, drink and tourism industries at the heart of our area.
You can enjoy hands-on cookery demonstrations by award-winning chefs, crab picking masterclasses, crab pot making, live music, kids activities and much more!
Crabfest is hosted by the Rotary Club of Salcombe to raise money for local causes.
To date the festival has match-funded two night landing sites for the Devon Air Ambulance, part-funded a defibrilator at Salcombe Fish Quay, supplied a new vehicle for Salcombe’s First Responder and provided essential funding for a number of other local charities.