Which? and IndyBest critically acclaimed Salcombe Gin, which has recently launched a new partnership with Fortnum & Mason, has announced it has launched a crowdfunding raise on Republic Europe to raise £250,000, offering investors the opportunity to own equity in the business and help in its mission to become the world's number one independent luxury coastal gin brand.
The public phase of the campaign launched on September 30 and achieved 98 per cent of their funding target within 48 hours of launching. The campaign will run until October 30 allowing for overfunding.
Owned by Salcombe Distilling Co., Salcombe Gin was established in 2014 by Angus Lugsdin and Howard Davies, who believe their commitment to quality, innovation and luxury, coupled with its exceptional 156 per cent growth in the retail travel and duty free sector in their last financial year, will continue to drive market share. Its flagship product, Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’, is widely considered the benchmark for London Dry Gin and has been instrumental in opening new markets and solidifying the company’s position as one of the most respected and leading brands in the ultra-premium UK gin category.
Subject to securing sufficient additional investment, Salcombe Gin will capitalise on significant growth opportunities in global markets. Its exceptional brand and products position it to target the ultra-premium segment in key global markets that have seen positive growth in the last 12-months. With its reputation as the British luxury coastal gin, it is looking to secure prestigious on and off-trade listings and accelerate international expansion.
Angus Lugsdin, commented: “Despite a decline of the UK gin market in 2023, the future for gin remains bright.
“Around 5.5 million cases of gin are consumed annually in the UK and consumption is still 60 per cent above the pre-boom trend in 2013, with the opportunity for sustained growth in specific segments.
“UK sales are 24 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels and the category showed global growth of 4 per cent in 2023 (The Spirit Business June 24, citing IWSR Drinks Market Analysis).”
Gin is also forecast to overtake vodka in pound revenue in the UK to become the largest spirits category in value by 2028.
The brand has also recently announced an exciting new collaboration with Fortnum & Mason, consolidating its position as a prestige brand. Salcombe Gin x Fortnum & Mason Moscatel Cask Aged Gin 2024 Release is a pioneering special edition new single cask aged gin.
As more people seek brands with strong provenance and sustainability, Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’, which is traditionally crafted using high quality botanicals at its waterside distillery in one of the UK’s most affluent coastal regions, is perfectly positioned to appeal to this growing consumer demand. 50 per cent of Salcombe Gin's sales are outside the South West, a testament to the brand's ability to evoke the coastal lifestyle for consumers across the globe.
By partnering with organisations including the Marine Conservation Society and the RNLI, it contributes a portion of its sales to protect oceans and coastal communities.