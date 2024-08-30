Prior to the pandemic, urban living, particularly in bustling cities like London, was often viewed as the pinnacle of sophisticated lifestyle.
The allure of dynamic city life, world-class entertainment, culinary excellence, and lucrative career opportunities made urban centres highly sought-after.
However, the pandemic catalysed a significant transformation in work patterns.
With the rise of remote work, many employees found themselves no longer tethered to their office locations.
This shift allowed people to reconsider their living situations, leading to a surge in popularity for smaller towns and suburban areas across the UK.
To gauge the most envied lifestyles in post-pandemic Britain, Calculator.co.uk conducted a comprehensive nationwide survey involving 3,000 respondents. The results revealed fascinating insights into the changing preferences of UK residents.
Here are the top 10 most envied lifestyles:
In 6th place, the popular seaside town of Salcombe is celebrated for its coastal scenery, beautiful beaches, and vibrant maritime culture. It offers a range of water-based activities and high-quality dining experiences.
The survey was topped by St Ives in Cornwall with stunning beaches, vibrant arts scene, and charming fishing harbour. Described as “a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural richness.”
A spokesperson for Calculator.co.uk commented on the findings: "The pandemic has clearly reshaped how Britons choose their living environment. Our survey reveals a growing interest in locations that combine the tranquillity and space of rural areas with the convenience and vibrancy of city life. The 100 areas voted in our survey exemplify the evolving aspirations of Britons in the post-pandemic era."