Salcombe is top holiday beauty spot
The survey was carried out by End of Tenancy Cleaning who said:
“To locals and visitors alike, it’s no surprise that Salcombe places first. With its picturesque harbour, abundance of independent shops, and surrounding countryside, Salcombe is perfectly placed to offer something for everyone. Whether you’re browsing paintings by local artists at one of the town’s galleries, tasting gin at a distillery or admiring the vista from Hope Cove or the harbour itself on a boat tour, you’ll be spoilt for choice by this South Devon gem.”
Also in the survey from the South Hams featured Totnes at 17, Tuckenhay at 95 and Ashprington at 98. Tuckenhay is a hamlet on the south bank of Bow Creek, the estuary of the Harbourne River which flows into the River Dart. Ashprington is a village is high above the River Dart.
