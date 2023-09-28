The Autumn meeting of the Salcombe-Kingsbridge Estuary Conservation Forum takes place this evening (Tuesday October 3) at 6pm in the Kingsbridge Community College Library, TQ7 1PL – this will be a Hybrid meeting so that members may join them in the College or on-line – see joining details below.
Doors will open at 5.30pm for setting up this hybrid meeting and informal networking – if arriving at this time, please help them set up if you can - hot drinks will also be available at this time.
The Library may be found off the main College Reception area just inside the main entrance.
- The agenda includes
- SKECF meeting notes of April 18, 2023
- CSF (Catchment Sensitive Farming) Spring’23 update
- EDM (Event Duration Monitoring) data 2022
- SKECF Purpose & Code-of-Conduct
Action 6 – asks for nominations and/or expressions of interest for a SKECF Chair and Vice Chair
Zoom Meeting link
Meeting ID: 831 2243 2492 Passcode: 118120