The Distillery Bar at Salcombe Gin will host a fantastic evening of comedy on Saturday 8th October featuring joint headliner Harriet Dyer, as seen on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), BBC Ouch (BBC2), and Live At The Fringe (BBC3), and Stuart Goldsmith, who’s featured on Conan (TBS), Alan Davies As Yet Untitled (Dave), and performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala (ABC), and on US show, Comedy Central. Alongside them, the flamboyantly repressed and optimistically cynical stand-up Andrew White will feature, while compere for the evening, stand-up comedian Luke Honnoraty, who has supported some of the biggest names in comedy, including Katherine Ryan and Joel Dommet, will once again host the event. Limited tickets remain available at just £10.00 each. The festival concludes with an event-finale show at the Holy Trinity Church on Sunday 9th October featuring festival headline act, Devon-based trio Wildwood Kin. This family group (featuring sisters Emillie and Beth, plus cousin Meghann) have already been lauded by legendary DJs Bob Harris and Mark Ratcliffe, and are sure to captivate the show audience with their gentle folk-rock melodies and effortless harmonies that echo shades of Simon & Garfunkel, The Staves, Fleetwood Mac and the churchy cadences of Fleet Foxes. Wildwood Kin will be supported by Bristol-based singer-songwriter Phil King.