At their speaker's meeting Kingsbridge Rotary Club were treated to an interesting talk by Richard Cropper from the Prawle Point Coast Watch team.
He explained how the team had taken over the old Coastguard building which had been abandoned and in disrepair.
Over the years they renovated and restored it to a workable watch station.
Rotary President Alan Thorpe said: "We were amazed at the number of volunteers required, over 60, to keep the station open every day of the year with at least two people on duty during daylight hours"
Giving the vote of thanks, Rotarian John Litchfield, said: " I don't think people realise the service they provide, not only monitoring vessels of all types and sizes from large liners and commercial shipping to yachts and small cabin cruisers but also paddle boarders who have probably gone too far out of Salcombe estuary and coast path walkers who have fallen over"
Richard Cropper explained that they were the contact by radio between the Coastguards, Air Ambulance and the RNLI lifeboats and all volunteers were fully trained in the operation of the equipment which is constantly updated.
The Coastwatch is self funded and Rotary gave £200 to the station.
There is a small visitor centre next to the station but no public toilet facilities.
Prawle Point NCI is one of around 60 National Coastwatch (NCI) stations along the coast of England and Wales helping to assure the safety of those at sea and walkers on the coast path. They form part of the constellation of search and rescue organisations who strive endlessly to assist those in distress; we report primarily to HM Coastguard.
The Prawle Point Lookout stands 60m above sea level at the most southerly point in Devon and is open 365 days a year.