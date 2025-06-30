Salcombe RNLI crews were active over the weekend.
On Friday, the all-weather lifeboat participated in a search for a missing person off Bolt Tail.
The lifeboat returned to station after approximately three and a half hours at sea.
On Saturday evening, both Salcombe lifeboats responded to three consecutive calls.
The all-weather lifeboat launched to assist a three-metre rib experiencing difficulties in Starehole with five people on board.
During this operation, they, along with the Salcombe inshore lifeboat, were redirected to help two paddleboarders in difficulty 300 metres off Start Point.
RNLI Salcombe Lifeboat Station has been proudly serving the area since 1869.
With a long and courageous history, the station is home to a dedicated team of volunteer crew members who are ready to launch at a moment’s notice.
