Five members of the RNLI Salcombe Lifeboats underwent a full and gruelling assessment and pass out exercise recently with individuals achieving the required standard of competency necessary for that level.
A spokesperson said: “Congratulations to them all, for continuing to add to their knowledge and experience, and in doing so, ensuring RNLI Salcombe is looking to the future.
“Cranking up more hours of volunteering to meet their achievements is a highly valued contribution to our lifesaving service, for which we are all most grateful here at Salcombe Lifeboat Station.”
To contact or support Salcombe RNLI phone: 01548 842158, e-mail : [email protected] or visit the lifeboat station at Unity House on Union Street.