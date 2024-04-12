Salcombe All Weather Lifeboat (ALB) and Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) were launched yesterday afternoon after reports of a small RIB with adults and children onboard in difficulty on the Salcombe Bar.
On arrival at the scene, it was found the casualty vessel, a three metre tender with engine problems, had capsized with three adults, four young children and a dog onboard.
All casualties were transferred to the ALB using the ILB and were medically assessed.
The RIB was taken under tow by the ILB and moored alongside Normandy Pontoon.
to contact Salcombe RNLI you can call 01548 842158, e-mail: salcombernli.org.uk, check out their Facebook page at SalcombeRNLI or X @RNLISalcome.
There is a fundraising Marine Jumble sale planned on Saturday April 20 at Kingsbridge Farmers Market.