If you have any interesting memories stories to tell about Salcombe the children of Salcombe C of E Primary School would like to interview and record you.
You are invited to join them for a cup of tea and a natter on Friday November 21 between 10.30am and 11.30am at Holy Trinity Church and between 1.30pm and 2.30pm at the school.
It is being organised in association with Salcombe Museum and will be a day of storytelling and sharing memories of growing up, living working and playing in Salcombe.
You are asked to register by Wednesday November 12.
