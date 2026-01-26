RNLI Salcombe volunteer crew members have completed demanding assessments, successfully attaining qualifications which are needed for their respective positions.
The assessments were carried out in challenging sea conditions, testing the crews’ skills and endurance.
Those who qualified are:
- Steve Walter, who achieved certification as an ALB Navigator
- Malcolm Church, who qualified as ALB Crew Tier 2
- Chris Mantle, who qualified as ILB Crew Tier 2
- Daisy Walls-Challis, who qualified as ILB Winch Plant Operator
A spokesperson said: “We wish to express our sincere gratitude to all crew members who dedicated their time to providing comprehensive support to the team throughout the pass out process. “Additionally, we acknowledge the valuable contributions of RNLI Regional Trainers, Lyle Stantiford and Gary Stanbury, for their assistance.”
