A public consultation is planned over South Hams District Council’s plan to bring in differential car parking charges from April 1 next year throughout their car parks, with visitors paying more than residents.
Representatives from SHDC met with members of STC as part of their consultation process, following which STC discussed SHDC's proposals at October's Town Council meeting.
In a Facebook post Salcombe Town Council’s Clerk Sara Jones wrote: ‘The Council resolved and has since informed SHDC that it is not supportive of this proposal, with the STC advising that it does not want the divide between visitors and residents exacerbated.
With Salcombe's heavy reliance on the visitor economy, much more than any other town in the South Hams, differential charging will disproportionately target visitors who sustain the town's economy, at a time when visitor numbers and spending are under increasingly severe pressure, with a potentially serious negative impact for Salcombe's economy.’