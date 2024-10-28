The “Field of Light” has a unique personal resonance for Munro, who ties the installation to memories of Salcombe, where his father once lived. “I grew up in Salcombe, spent a lot of time here in my childhood, so I knew the fields I could see the installation in. My father, who used to live here, died in 1999. He never saw my work, sadly, so I thought I’d make this piece for him to finally see it.” Set on private land, the installation involved close coordination with the RNLI and local landowners, requiring thorough planning and community involvement.