This year visitors to Saltram, near Plymouth, are invited to step into the magic of the poem ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas as it’s brought to life within the house’s magical interiors.
Visitors can step into a sparkling winter forest in the Saloon, venture into the bustling North Pole where elves are hard at work, and even catch a glimpse of Father Christmas himself.
This year's decorations are bigger and better than ever, with more than 25,000 fairy lights and 40 Christmas trees adorning 10 beautifully dressed spaces, from the grand house to the stables area. The transformation took 18 days to complete, creating an unforgettable festive experience.
Adding a special touch this year, the Plymouth community has come together to create a stunning Christmas display featuring contributions from local schools, care homes, and Saltram’s dedicated volunteers.
After enjoying the house, visitors can wrap up warm and explore the frosty magic of Saltram’s garden. Wander along crisp winter paths and discover festive displays at the Orangery and Castle Folly, designed by Saltram’s talented garden team.
For those seeking a cosy retreat, the giant teepee is the perfect spot to relax under twinkling lights, with steaming hot chocolate and festive songs creating a truly magical atmosphere.
Olivia Meeson, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Saltram said: "Christmas at Saltram is truly something special. From the magic of the dressed house interiors to the beautiful garden displays and festive moments sitting under the teepee, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We’re so excited to welcome visitors and share the joy of the season."
This year, visitors can also meet Father Christmas in his grotto, enjoy special songs and story sessions, and benefit from BSL and quiet sessions to ensure everyone can join in the festive cheer.
Festivities will run until Wednesday, 1 January. House entry must be booked in advance.