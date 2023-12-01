Farms for City Children gives primary school children from disadvantaged urban communities the chance to become an integral part of one of their three working farms in Devon, Pembrokeshire and Gloucestershire for a whole week. During the week the children and their teachers live and work at the farms, explore the countryside, and find out where good food comes from. They discover self-confidence as they conquer fears, grow in self-belief as they overcome challenges as part of hard-working teams, develop new friendships, create stories and poems filled with the vibrant sounds and language of the rural environment and learn to see a bigger, brighter future than they might realise exists beyond their crowded city horizons.