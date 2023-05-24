Gary also went into great depths to identify that life as a footballer is not always a rosy picture. There are many challenges within a footballing career that you need to apply resilience to make yourself a better player. He then related these life experiences to the children’s normal day-to-day school life where children may experience many knock downs in school, but followed it up with discussion points on perseverance and resilience for children to overcome these setbacks to develop themselves as individuals and to have a successful learning journey.