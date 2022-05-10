School super proud of its tough Ten Tors teams
Comradeship shone through the four King Edward VI Community College teams who successfully completed the 60th Ten Tors challenge on Dartmoor at the weekend.
Their trainer, maths teacher Jim Earl, said the school was “very, very proud” of all the students had achieved.
The school’s two Year 12 teams, who signed up for the 45 mile challenge, and two Year 10 teams, whose sights were set on the 35 mile trek, began training before Christmas, said Jim.
“They have been training in the classroom every Friday after school and we’ve done three overnight walks and two day walks – they walked about 130 miles throughout the training.
“They really enjoyed it and have gained confidence in knowing that when their brain is telling them “no” and they’re feeling uncomfortable and in pain, it doesn’t mean they can’t go on.
“There has also been a really nice team spirit amongst them, they’ve cemented some friendships and created some good bonds.”
Jim, who trained the students alongside former head of science, Dr Stuart Ruffle; school governor Gillian Healey and physics teacher Ed Matson, added: “We are very, very proud of them for everything that they’ve done.
“It was a really hard challenge for them, with the heat making it tricky on the first day.
“And having missed the Ten Tors for two years made it a bit harder, especially for the 45 mile team because in the past they would have done the 35 mile route beforehand but this time they were new to it all.”
