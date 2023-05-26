Totnes' annual Sea Change Festival is in full swing tonight as the three day music and arts event draws hundreds of people into the town which continues to punch above its weight in attracting new and more established talent to perform there.
There is music, talks and film at The Drift, The Albatross, The Bull Inn, Totnes Cinema, Barrel House Ballroom and St Mary's Church and 35 acts will feature during the weekend.
Sea Change kicked off with a procession led by Lally MacBeth and Matthew Shaw of The Stone Club from Totnes Castle around the town this morning promoting nature. Participants carried signs with designs by Jamie Reid of the Sex Pistols.
Rupert Morrison, co founder of the Sea Change Festival with Chris Pollard in 2016 said this year former Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller and Bill Ryder Jones were among the more well known names who would be appearing next to up and coming talent.
He said that he would like to see the Sea Change Festival return to its hey day when it brought £1-million in the local economy.
'We want to show that Totnes is really vibrant and so have coordinated something really impactful. This year we have been supported by the town council with a food and drink festival on Sunday in Market Square.'